Bruising loose forward Matt Matich will lead the Northland Taniwha in this year's Bunnings Warehouse NPC. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Once the final whistle between the All Blacks and Wallabies goes, head down to Northland’s premier sporting venue for a feast of champagne rugby from the Taniwha and Northland Kauri.

The big boys and girls from the deep south will roll into Whangārei with a rich pedigree but the hosts are in no mood to take a knife to a gunfight. Their preference will be to go bang rather than pop in front of what is expected to be a good turnout on a pleasant Saturday evening at Semenoff Stadium.

MetService is forecasting a fine day with southerlies turning easterly in the afternoon on Saturday.

A tough first-up duel with Canterbury in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC will be an ideal springboard for the Cambridge Blue to gauge their preparedness for the tournament, while the Northland Kauri will clash with Otago.

The Taniwha playing their first two games at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei is an added bonus and head coach John Leslie can’t wait for the games to begin.

“It’s very important to start strong. Every game is tough but we’re really excited with the home-ground advantage for those first two games, and we’re ready to take the opposition on.”

Northland’s second match is against Taranaki on Wednesday next week.

Sharks’ talisman Matt Matich is the new Taniwha captain, assisted by Mid Northern enforcer Rob Rush and All Blacks centre Jack Goodhue his trusted deputies.

Leslie has named a strong side for Saturday’s match. Goodhue and Tamati Tua form an experienced midfield duo while Heremaia Murray slots in at halfback.

Brothers Rob and Brady Rush have been named on the blindside and right wing respectively. Pisi Leilua plays on the other wing.

Rivez Reihana will run the cutter at first five, veteran Sam Nock is named at halfback, and Jonah Mau’u will play openside flanker. Matich packs down at the boot of the scrum at No 8.

Sam Caird and Mid Northern skipper Allan Craig are the twin locks. In the front row, former Taniwha captain Matt Moulds will hook the ball, flanked by props Jarred Adams and Chris Apoua.

John Leslie is excited his side is facing Canterbury in Whangārei on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Leslie is happy with the grit and determination shown at training by his squad which includes Moulds and Jordan Olsen, Super Rugby players Reihana, Josh Moorby, Mau’u, Apoua, Tua, Nock, Rush and Goodhue.

He has laid down the marker for his players.

“We need to understand that we need to be good at the basic things, need to have a better attack than we did last year, we need to maintain the defensive effort and performance that we had last year, and we have to be really smart in the way we play the game.

“Don’t make ourselves vulnerable at the wrong ends of the field and we stay in the fight for the whole game because the way I look at rugby and the way most games pan out, they usually come down to the last 20 minutes.

“So it will be key for us to stay in the fight till the last 20 minutes, and then be fit and ready enough to go with our mentality, physicality, and with our impact players coming on to do the job.”

Leslie is happy with a mix of experience and what he calls “keen young men”.

“We’ve got, I believe an advantage over other rugby unions with regards to our connection to Northland. We’re feeling pretty good but we know every game is going to be a battle, so we need to work hard for every match we play.

“Come on the crowd. I can’t wait to be part of the team, part of the crowd and the Northland Taniwha this season. The Taniwha players and the support staff love the fans as much as they love the Taniwha.”

There were a lot of talented players in the Northland rugby academy as well as across the region and he encourage them to train hard, play hard and become a Taniwha.

Saturday’s doubleheader kicks off with the Kauri v Otago match at 5.05pm, followed by the Taniwha and Canterbury clash at 7.35pm. Northland Development will play Counties Manukau at 2.35pm in the curtain raiser.

Kids under 14 can go free (general admission only and accompanied by an adult). Free tickets must be obtained through Eventfinda.