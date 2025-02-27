Tahi was named after the Ōhuatahi (the first place of plenty) Mountain flanking the property and ancient Māori pā. Over the following years, a dedicated team, including Suzan’s conservationist father Dr John Craig, have worked the land with the mission of restoring it while preserving both its ecological and cultural heritage. They have achieved this with strategic regenerating that has earned its reputation as a world-class, multi-award-winning nature sanctuary.

“For us, Tahi is the power of the example, providing inspiration as a living eco-lab, and for over 20 years, with our team of scientists, environmentalists, passionate staff and community, we have transformed what was once a barren farmland to a thriving, rich, biodiverse ecosystem,” says Suzan, who is the founder and chief executive.

Before and after: From a biodiversity desert to a rich ecosystem.

Back in the day, the rich, fertile landscape of Tahi was alive with a vibrant indigenous culture and home to generations of Māori. When European settlers arrived, they transformed the landscape, clearing the native forests for building material and fuel, introducing intensive farming and a host of pest species, including stoats and possums, that decimated the native wildlife. Wetlands were drained, the birds disappeared and the land lost its mauri (soul).

Now, 20 wetlands have been restored, ranging in size from small ponds to lakes spanning 5ha, 8.8 million native trees have been regenerated – by birds and humans, and, after ongoing pest control, 71 bird species are in residence. In the many streams, lakes and wetlands, 10 out of 15 native fish species in Northland are now thriving, including marine and freshwater species, such as mullet and even freshwater crayfish.

“As our biodiversity thrives, we now see rarer species of birds at Tahi, which include the endangered Kiwi, the almost-extinct brown bittern, pateke or brown teal, New Zealand’s rarest duck and the grey duck, as well as many other rare species,” Tahi marketing manager Kate Holmes explains.

Biodiversity is all the different kinds of life you’ll find in one area – the variety of animals, plants, fungi, and even micro-organisms like bacteria that make up our natural world. Each of these species and organisms work together in ecosystems, like an intricate web, to maintain balance and support life.

Explains Holmes: “To create a biodiverse and resilient ecosystem, it’s crucial to select the right indigenous trees – those that are best adapted to the climate, soil, wildlife and local conditions. The selection, placement and the spacing of trees and shrubs is paramount, with long-term consequences.”

Before and after: From boggy paddocks to reawakened wetlands.

In New Zealand, a biodiverse forest layout incorporates some 18 species of canopy tree, with a further 30-40 species of small trees, tree ferns and shrubs. To mimic nature, spacings cannot be regular.

The “bio value index” of a plant species indicates its value in restoring ecosystems. Birds play a pivotal role as seed distributors, a key ecosystem function. They act as primary architects of these ecosystems by transporting seeds around the landscape, so the bio value is especially weighted towards the attractiveness of a plant species to birds.

Pūriri has a high bio value and is one of New Zealand’s most notable keystone tree species.

Its flowers, fruits and seeds are a valuable food source for the majority of the year for many species, including the tūi, a bird important for ecosystem change. The pūriri’s dense foliage provides habitat and shelter for a diverse range of wildlife, while its trunk and roots help to nurture the local water and soil system.

It is a surprisingly fast-growing tree, which alongside its high wood density, makes it an efficient long-term carbon sink, for perhaps 1000 years. Its fallen branches and old trunks are also favoured by native kiwi for nesting and roosting.

The pōhutukawa also has a high bio value and fulfils a very similar role to the pūriri, albeit in an entirely different ecosystem.

At Tahi, 20,000 native plants are planted each season, including mānuka, from which bees produce their award-winning 100% natural mānuka honey, as well as multi-floral honey – kānuka and pōhutukawa, sold to over 20 countries, at the likes of the prestigious Harrods and Selfridges.

Beekeeping runs in the Craig family and their methods have been passed down through the generations since 1888; Tahi beekeepers have a mutual respect with their bees – pollen traps, which can damage their delicate wings, are not used, nor do they collect bee venom, which can harm or kill the bees.

Tahi beekeepers have a mutual respect with their bees and, as a result, rarely need to wear gloves.

And, rather than stripping the hives of honey, bees are left with one box of honey per hive to keep them fed over the winter. As a result of this good care, Tahi beekeepers rarely wear gloves when working with them.

This knowledge is further passed down to future generations through Tahi’s Bee Friends in Schools programme. This involves working with over 20 local schools teaching beekeeping and biodiversity. Each school maintains its own hives and keeps the honey they produce.

As well as honey, Tahi produce a world-first biodiversity-positive skincare range, led by nature-based science, called Kaea.

Products are a collaboration with nature made from 100% natural plant-powered formulations and, as with the honey, 100% of profits are reinvested into biodiversity regeneration.

The Tahi Café, which is fully serviced during summer months with breakfast, lunch and cabinet food, offers the likes of “Pātaua” – house focaccia, eggs, hash brown, bacon, sausage, mushroom and greens; and “Te Araroa Power Pack” – drink, Tahi carrot cake, scroggin and choice of salad or wrap, as well as the signature Tahi honey ice cream.

Throughout the year, Tahi is a hive of activity hosting walking groups and international and domestic tourists staying at the accommodation – three cottages named Hiwi, Mara and Tara – which host scientists, along with global and local groups, from politicians to business leaders.

Last year, over 3000 people came through the property to reconnect with nature by partaking in guided historical walks, bird watching, private tours of the honey-processing shed and even donning beekeeping suits to watch nature’s workers in action.

Tahi encompasses over 320ha at Pātaua North.

Looking back over the years, Suzan says their proudest achievement is accelerating the global conversation from the overly simplistic focus on carbon to the value of native, biodiversity restoration.

“This is why we exist. We are also incredibly proud of our consumer brands, which power our purpose and showcase the circular business model. Tahi’s high-quality, performance-led eco-luxe brands sit at the apex of luxury and sustainability – we are so proud that 100% of profits are reinvested into biodiversity restoration.

“Twenty years ago biodiversity was not part of the global agenda and certainly never discussed by consumers or luxury brands. While the journey has been a tough one – some said ‘impossible’ – we are proud of our progress. The journey is never complete – we are always looking for progress, not perfection.

“Until biodiversity is restored, we will never stop championing its cause. Twenty years on and we are more laser-sharp on our purpose and role in the New Zealand and global community.”

Nowadays, 1000 people are expected to show up at the open day, which focuses on “Community” - one of the four ‘C’s behind Tahi’s philosophy: Conservation, Culture, Commerce and Community.

Says Holmes: “The aim of the open day is to educate our community on our circular business model and how we can all be part of championing biodiversity regeneration.”

Tahi’s free open day is from 9am-3pm today at 1824 Pātaua North Rd, Whangārei.

Guests can explore the living eco-lab with guided walks while learning about biodiversity and beekeeping and enjoying mānuka honey tastings. Food trucks will be offering a variety of food and beverages.