Swing brings liberty for Kaitaia's disabled community

A happy little girl test-drives Kaitaia's new Liberty swing. Photo / Supplied

A very special swing, specifically designed for children and adults in wheelchairs, has been installed at Kaitaia's Jaycee Park.

It is part of the Jaycee/Centennial Park development project, which has already seen footpaths widened to improve accessibility.

The $18,000 Australian-made Liberty swing, one of three that will be installed around the Far North, one in the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa ward and the third in the Kaikohe-Hokianga ward, allows wheelchair users to gain maximum height, as opposed to simply rocking back and forth. It includes an access ramp, a moulded plastic capsule with an internal steel frame, and a seatbelt to secure the wheelchair.

Te Hiku Community Board chairwoman Adele Gardner said she had gone to some lengths to ensure the official unveiling of the swing was a memorable occasion.

"I tried desperately to find children in wheelchairs," she said.

"I contacted all the schools in Kaitaia, with no luck. I checked at one of the doctors' surgeries and they made contact with one family. At 3.45pm we had no one, then suddenly four families turned up at the right time and we were able to open.

"This wee girl [pictured] didn't want to get off she was enjoying it so much. The smile says it all."

The swing was blessed by a member of Shine on Kaitaia, and later that afternoon the half-size basketball court was officially opened, complete with children and a sausage sizzle.