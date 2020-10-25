Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Swimming, shellfish ban after sewage 'pours' into Waitangi River during tourist season

5 minutes to read

Haruru business owner Peter Ricketts said sewage was flowing from this manhole on Old Wharf Rd into the Waitangi River for at least three hours on Saturday morning. Photo / Supplied

By:

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Warning signs have been put up at Haruru Falls urging people not to swim or collect shellfish in the Waitangi River after a sewage spill caused by a faulty pump.

The volume of effluent involved

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.