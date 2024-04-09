The Kaitāia College students, with teachers and supporters, who took part in the recent surf event at Ahipara.

The Kaitāia College students, with teachers and supporters, who took part in the recent surf event at Ahipara.

It’s said there are a million ways to surf, and as long as you’re smiling, you’re doing it right.

And judging by the smiles from the Kaitāia College special needs students who took part in a recent surf day out at Ahipara, they were doing just fine.

A group of students, teachers and supporters attended the surf day and learned just what it is that surfers love about the sport, said Meredydd Barrar, director of the school’s Te Puna Aroha special needs unit. There were also a couple of students from Blomfield Primary School.

Kaitāia College has been running surf days since 2011 when Peter Furze approached the school asking if one of the senior PE classes would like to help out in the water, Lance Berghan, college PE teacher, said.

Gary Butt (Tokerau Beach Boys) took over the running of it in 2012 and after a few years he came up with the idea of the senior PE class running the event to make it continue and be sustainable in the community.

Xavier Kiriona was among the Kaitāia College students who went surfing at Ahipara.

“I have also added it to the Year 13 PE programme as we wrap an Achievement Standard (3 credits) on Risk Management in the Outdoors towards it, so my students are looking at the risks around people, equipment and the environment,’’ Berghan said.

He said the number of participants varies on the day depending on the conditions, water temperature, and the participants, but there would have been about 20 students this year.

‘’Most of them love it, from either the special needs students to the Year 13 PE class. It benefits both sides as my students are helping others in the community and showing genuine care/compassion and responsibility whether in the water or not. I think the students from Te Puna Aroha and Blomfield enjoy the experience because they are ‘hanging out’ with other teenagers at the beach.’’

There are other Surfing with the Disabled days around the country, including in Northland.

Rihari Job catches a ride in the Ahipara surf.

“Also, this year, for the first time we had a young man from Switzer Care, I think he was 36, who arrived later in the day and he had stage 4 Hodgkinson’s Disease. He was put into an adaptable and specially made floatable wheelchair and then once about knee deep in the water we transferred him on to a surfboard. It required about six of us holding around the board to ensure his safety, and one of the surf instructors rode behind him (laying down) to help balance the board.’’

They have four boards in the water each with a main instructor.

Michael Tattley rides a wave ashore at Ahipara.

“From there we had in the shallow water 3-4 Year 13s, who were there as safety in case the student falls off the board and they are positioned either side of the board.’’

He said there was plenty of support for the event from businesses and the wider community, including REAP, CBEC, SurfBros’ Patau Tepania, Ahipara Lifeguards Gary Butt and Sue Flanagan from the college who is the van driver, does all the shopping, but most importantly cooks a fantastic barbecue when they come out of the water.

There have been several success stories from the surf day over the years and it is without a doubt probably his favourite day of the year.

Estella Cherrington enjoyed her day in the surf as part of the Kaitāia College surf day out.

“To see the joy and smiles on the faces of the students - from both sides - is pleasing and it makes you realise that little actions can mean a lot to others.

“One girl this year, who just caught wave after wave and didn’t want to stop, determined to stand up. Her mother was in tears on the shore and so very thankful to all of us for helping. Those are the moments that make it all worthwhile.’’

Daniel Pomare was all smiles at the Kaitāia College surf day at Ahipara.

Barrer said the positive effect this event has on students is immeasurable in terms of growing confidence and increasing skill levels.

“This works two ways in terms of our students, the community and the Year 13 PE students. And of course it is tremendous fun.’’

Cindy Garton catches a wave.



