The rāhui caught out surfers wanting to catch some waves at Te Kōhanga/Shipwreck Bay and, while the bay is now open for surfing, respect is urged. PHOTO/MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

A rāhui near Ahipara, due to a missing diver, has been catching out surfers driving hours to catch a wave at one of the Far North’s most popular surf breaks.

The male diver has been missing since December 23 from Tauroa (Reef) Point, which is accessed around the rocks from Te Kōhanga, also known as Shipwreck Bay.

Police, coastguard, whānau and locals continue to search the area for the man.

A rāhui has been placed on Tauroa Coast down to Waitārehu, at the entrance to the Herekino Harbour, by the elders of Te Rarawa Kaiwhare and Ngā Tai o Te Uru.

The customary practice puts a temporary ban on surfing, swimming, fishing and kaimoana gathering to show respect to the whānau and help keep people safe, explained Te Kōhanga whenua trustee Tui Te Paa.

Surfing and swimming is allowed in Te Kōhanga/Shipwreck Bay but no further north than Te Angaanga, and fishing is not allowed in the bay, she said.

However, for three days over Ahipara’s busiest summer time - from Saturday through to Monday - Te Kōhunga whenua trust shut the gate on the road leading to the beach and turned away anyone not involved in the search.

“The rāhui has been in place from December 23 but people were just going about their business, which was really despondent for the family,” Te Paa said.

“If people didn’t have to be on this coast we were turning them back ... to give the whānau some space.”

The access road to the bay crosses Māori land controlled by the trust, which normally allows free access to the general public, Te Paa explained.

However, the gate is normally shut on New Year’s Eve to keep away any troublesome party-goers wanting to start bonfires or drink on the beach, she said.

Te Paa said the closure disappointed some surfers who had travelled hours to take advantage of a large swell hitting the coast.

“Surfers were coming from as far away as Raglan; we’ve been communicating with them about why it’s closed,” she said.

“We said, ‘Sorry matua died on your holiday but that’s the reason’.”

Ahipara Boardriders Club has been helping to spread the message about the rāhui to fellow surfers, with the gate closure also shared on social media by Surfing New Zealand, Te Paa said.

Ahipara Beach on Foreshore Rd has no restrictions from the rāhui, she said.

Te Paa said the rāhui remains fluid until the diver is found but, for now, remains in place until further notice.