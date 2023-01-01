Summerset Mount Denby retirement village residents, from left: Noeline Dean, Ngaire and Bruce McLean, Gareth Foster, Glenys Kerr, Marcia Alley, and Ann Barham. Photo /. Michael Cunningham

Northlanders are looking for a fresh start in 2023 after a year pained by Covid, what felt like never-ceasing wet weather, and for some - financial turmoil.

Many of us may already be scratching our heads over New Year’s resolutions or are still sifting through the learnings 2022 held for us.

Here to help is a group of residents from Summerset Mount Denby retirement village in Whangārei.

They have offered words of advice - and some doses of reality - as people look to make the most of 2023.

Glenys Kerr, 79, cut straight to the chase: “Don’t make resolutions because you never keep them.”

Summerset Mount Denby retirement village resident Glenys Kerr, 79. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Especially diets,” 82-year-old Ngaire McLean chimed in.

Marcia Alley, 74, said resolutions might last the first day of January but come the second, they’re over.

But don’t sweat it if your resolution crumples or life goes slightly wayward in the New Year.

Alley’s guiding words for those moments: “Things are never as bad as you think they are. Everybody has down times - it will get better.”

Kerr urged people to look after their families, “especially children”. She was moved by recent stories in the national media detailing some horrendous experiences kids are having to endure.

“We’ve just to look after each other [...] if you don’t see somebody for a few days check on them.”

Kerr’s message is important as research has shown 24 per cent of Kiwis aged 65-plus live on their own. Almost 40 per cent of Māori octogenarians and 28 per cent of non-Māori 85-year-olds who participated in research by the University of Auckland said they were always, often, or sometimes lonely.

McLean and her husband of 61 years, Bruce, 85, stressed how “precious” family is - and positivity.

Summerset Mount Denby retirement village resident Bruce McLean, 85. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“We’ve just got to start off this year with positive thoughts about everything,” Ngaire said.

The advice from 71-year-old Ann Barham was simple: “Just enjoy life.”

And successfully managing your finances could help put you on the path to achieving just that.

Luckily, Shirley Mellsop had a top-notch tip about how to go about that.

The 75-year-old Whangārei Anglican Care Centre administrator said the centre advocates for people to plan financially and avoid overspending.

“The best piece of advice I can give for New Year’s or any time of the year is if you have trouble with money find a budget advisor that can help you.”

Gareth Foster, 70, had more of a wish for 2023 than outright advice. He wanted to move on from Covid and its ripple effects.

The residents around him tacked on “common sense” and “considering others” to Foster’s thoughts.























