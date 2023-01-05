Summer fun: Two free family events on Paihia beach

Kaiwa Timoti of Kerikeri sculpts a hoe (paddle) during a previous Paihia sandcastle competition. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Two popular family events aiming to keep the kids entertained during the holidays are returning to Paihia’s waterfront this month.

The annual beach dig will be held on Saturday, January 14, with a sausage sizzle from 9.30am and beach games starting at 10am followed by the dig.

In the free event children dig for numbered sticks buried in the sand, with every find allowing them to claim a prize.

Kids search the sand for hidden treasure during last year’s beach dig in Paihia. Photo / Supplied

Two weeks later, on Saturday, January 28, locals and holidaymakers can put their creativity to the test in the annual Paihia sandcastle competition.

The event will run from 10am until noon with prizegiving at 12.30pm. Prizes will be awarded in a number of categories. The competition is open to anyone and it’s free to enter. Contestants can bring tools to aid in their sand sculpting and can choose any theme.

Both events will take place on the beach opposite Paihia’s stone church.

This beach dig is organised by Bay of Islands Rotary Club while Sandpit Bar, with help from Rotary, is organising the sandcastle contest.



