An increasing number of families from Auckland struggling with housing needs are turning up to the Salvation Army in Whangarei asking for help.
The situation is putting more pressure on the organisation's foodbank as the demands of winter, especially high power bills and illnesses, are leaving struggling families with less cash for essential household items.
The Salvation Army's winter appeal is under way and Kiwis are being asked to help those struggling with the basics of food, warmth, and shelter during this cold-weather season.
Salvation Army Whangarei's director of community ministries, Lieutenant Peter Koia, said his foodbank staff were seeing 17 families daily and they varied between those with a single child to a family of up to nine people.
"We're seeing a lot of first-timers and I'd say a third of those we're seeing daily have come up from Auckland to live in Whangarei but they are still struggling.