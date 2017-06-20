"It's the first time we've seen this trend of people moving up from Auckland and coming to us. We're using wrap-around services such as budgeting to ensure they have some money left at the end of the day," he said.

"Housing crises happens in every community. Even in Whangarei as rents go up, people move further out and access to essential services becomes difficult but we'll help as much as they allow us to."

The families from Auckland were trying to escape the housing crisis there, rather than ex-Northlanders returning from the country's largest city.

Mr Koia said that by providing food parcels the Salvation Army tried to offset costs such as rent and power bills but said the measure was meant to be temporary.

From July to September last year, the Salvation Army saw 1392 people a month throughout the country seeking help for the first time or the first time in a long time.

Mr Koia said the organisation's Whangarei office saw 43 new families a month and 662 between those months last year.

He said his staff made sure people accessed services such as budgeting advice and Work and Income support before coming to the Salvation Army otherwise their situation would be more dire.

Food parcels, he said, were also dropped off at the homes of people around Whangarei who could not get to the Salvation Army for a number of genuine reasons.

A pot of soup is taken to two schools one day a week to help with lunch and a new house initiative has just started on a cost-sharing basis between the Salvation Army and the Ministry of Social Development.

Struggling families are put in emergency housing identified by the Salvation Army for 12 weeks.

