There is a possibility of hail in Northland today, MetService says. Photo / File

A strong wind watch is in place for Northland until 4pm today and weather boffins are predicting swells of up to 6m along Northland’s east coast for much of the day.

A trough over Northland is bringing gale southerlies and MetService meteorologist April Clark said Northland should expect the showers to become heavy at times, especially in areas south of Kerikeri.

There’s also a possibility of hail in Northland today.

“The southwesterlies are expected to rise to gale today in exposed places, gusting at 90km/h, but they will start easing off tonight. The highest swells are expected in Kaipara and they could be as high as 6m for a time today, and that’s a significant swell” Clark said.

The trough is forecast to move east later today but clouds and a few showers will linger around on Tuesday and Wednesday. Northwesterlies are expected on Thursday.

Heavy rain is forecast in parts of Northland today as a trough moves away to the east. Photo / Tania Whyte

The current highest temperature around New Zealand is at Kaitaia (12.9deg C).

Daytime temperatures around most places in Northland will hover around 14 degerees, dropping to single digits in the evening.