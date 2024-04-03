One of the 487 Far North slips caused by back-to-back storms and cyclones since July 2022 to March 2023.

One of the 487 Far North slips caused by back-to-back storms and cyclones since July 2022 to March 2023.

Damage from storms is being blamed in part for the Far North District Council’s proposed 16.5 per cent rates rise this coming financial year.

Now people across Northland can see just how bad their roading network is with a new slip repair map showing just where the storm-repair work is needed.

Far North District Council saw 487 slips caused by back-to-back storms and cyclones since July 2022. That includes Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023, which brought record levels of rainfall to Northland and devastated parts of the North Island.

The council says a ‘catch up’ proposed 16.5 per cent rates rise this coming financial year is in part to pay for that storm damage repairs.

The Northland local road network has suffered approximately $89 million worth of damage from at least 10 different significant weather events since July 2022, including Cyclone Gabrielle last year.

The new online mapping tool developed by Northland’s three district councils - Far North, Whangārei and Kaipara - shows the latest repair plans for the 195 remaining slips still affecting district roads following severe weather events that hit the region during 2022-23.

The District Road Slips map uses a ‘pin’ to show the exact location of each slip affecting the council-maintained roading network. Clicking on the pin reveals details including the type of slip, its size, what repairs are required, and whether repairs are in the planning, investigation, design or construction stage. A completion estimate is also included.

The pins are colour-coded to differentiate between slips requiring complex and longer-term repairs, and those less complex sites. Red pins are for complex, longer term repairs costing over $100,000. Blue pins are for less severe repairs costing under $100,000. Green pins are for repairs completed since November 2023.

The District Road Slips map provides motorists with at-a-glance plans for repairs to routes they regularly travel on, and for all other district roads impacted by slips in Northland.

The map was created in-house by the three councils and uses data provided by the Northland Transportation Alliance (NTA) on roads maintained by the three councils.

The NTA is a collaboration between Northland councils and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to deliver joined up services for roading and transportation in Northland. Information on slips affecting the state highway network can be found on the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website.

To see the map go to https://www.fndc.govt.nz/Our-services/Transport/Roads/Severe-weather-road-repairs/Northland-slip-repair-map.



