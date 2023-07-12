State Highway 1 in Hūkerenui is closed due to a vehicle fire. Photo / File

A stretch of State Highway 1 north of Whangārei is closed after a truck caught fire earlier this morning.

Police were called to the blaze on SH1, near the intersection of Crows Nest Rd in Hūkerenui, around 7.15am. Three fire appliances with volunteer firefighters from Towai, Hikurangi, and Kamo were called to the scene.

The road is currently closed in both directions while the scene is cleared.

A police spokesperson said no injuries have been reported at this stage.

Diversions are in place, however, motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area where possible.

Police said an update will be provided when available.