An ambulance was among the vehicles involved in a crash this morning on State Highway 1. Photo / NZME

State Highway 1 delays after ambulance and vehicle crash near Whangārei

A crash involving a ute and ambulance has blocked a main highway in Northland.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the scene on State Highway 1 at Whakapara, north of Whangārei, just before 11am.

No injuries were reported.

A motorist who wanted to remain anonymous said they saw an ambulance in a ditch as they passed the scene.

The ute was dented, and the ambulance had a “fair bit of damage” on the driver’s side, they said.