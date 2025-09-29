“I’m just hoping there was no one inside that was hurt.”
It looked as though the ute had been travelling north and the ambulance was travelling south, they said.
Only a few motorists managed to get through before the road was blocked off.
New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the road would be closed while recovery vehicles were on site to clear the scene.
The crash occurred between Puhipuhi Rd and Waiotu Block Rd.
“Travellers are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.”
Hato Hone St John has been approached for comment.
