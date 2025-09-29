Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

State Highway 1 delays after ambulance and vehicle crash near Whangārei

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

An ambulance was among the vehicles involved in a crash this morning on State Highway 1. Photo / NZME

An ambulance was among the vehicles involved in a crash this morning on State Highway 1. Photo / NZME

A crash involving a ute and ambulance has blocked a main highway in Northland.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the scene on State Highway 1 at Whakapara, north of Whangārei, just before 11am.

No injuries were reported.

A motorist who wanted to remain anonymous said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save