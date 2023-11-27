Thousands of people turned out to this year's 2023 Pasifika Festival in Kaitaia.

An explosion of traditional and contemporary Pasifika songs, dance, food and more were on display at the 2023 Pasifika Festival in Kaitaia at the weekend.

Thousands attended the free all-day event at Kaitaia’s A&P Showgrounds on Saturday, to take part in the only dedicated Pasifika festival of its kind in Northland.

Dubbed ‘bigger and better’ than last year’s inaugural event, this year featured world-class performances from R’n’B/soul duo Adeaze (Samoa); international tenor the ‘Polynesian Pavarotti’ aka Ben Makisi (Tonga/Samoa); winner of best Pacific male and best Pacific gospel artist awards (2015) and best Pacific gospel artist award (2016), TJ Taotua; and a comedy routine from one of the Laughing Samoans duo, Tofiga Fepulea’i.

The family friendly festival also included performances from Far North cultural groups Samoan Siva and Hula Halau Eleku, plus stallholders selling Pasifika goods and wares.

Festival organiser, Opeloge Ah Sam, said he’d held high hopes going into this year’s event given the fantastic response to the inaugural festival last year.

He said he was chuffed at how many people came to celebrate Pasifika culture and the support they’d received from the local community.

“Everyone really loved it and I think like last year, there was something in it for everybody,” Ah Sam said.

“We had the opera classical buffs waiting for Ben to sing and then those wanting to relive some of those old-school R’n’B memories through Adeaze and TJ.

“The highlight of the day for me personally was seeing how much the festival has grown and I really enjoyed seeing Adeaze perform live as their music was something I grew up with.”

Ah Sam was the event’s MC and said it had been a joy to see people seated in front of the stage from start to finish.

Image 1 of 10 : The Laughing Samoans' comedian, Tofiga Fepuleai had the crowd in stitches.

Te Hiku Pasifika Trust first came up with the festival to showcase Pasifika culture in the Far North.

Ah Sam said the festival was also a way of providing a sense of identity and belonging for people from those communities living away from their home and/or culture.

This festival was the last year for Ah Sam as organiser. He recently moved to Auckland to take up a teaching position with Marcellin College.

He said while he was passing on the festival reins, it wouldn’t be the last time Kaitaia would see him.

“I’m still working with the Kaitaia Community Voices Choir, so will continue to travel up north every three to four weeks as we prepare for the World Choir Games next year,” Ah Sam said.

“We are the only Northland choir to be taking part in that, so that’s really exciting.

“We will also be performing at the Whangarei A&P Show this Saturday.”







