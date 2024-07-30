Volunteer driver Jim Simper and Linda Hoani, Whangārei Health Shuttle team leader. The health shuttle is koha-based, meaning there are no fees or charges for clients to use the service.
Linda Hoani is excited to work with a growing team of volunteers to help get residents needing transport to and from health-related appointments in the Whangārei area – for just a donation.
The Hato Hone St John health shuttle service has been running since March 2022 using a donated passenger van complete with a wheelchair hoist.
The health shuttle is koha-based, meaning no fees or charges for clients to use the service. St John welcomes donations from clients and providers to help meet the operational costs of keeping the vehicle on the road.
The shuttle can get people to or from health-related appointments at the hospital or doctor and dentist and community services as well, such as mobility classes in Whangārei, Kamo and surrounding areas.
Hoani, a retired nurse and former Red Cross volunteer, is the team leader of the service in Whangārei.
Caroline Davis, the Whangārei Area Committee chairwoman, says: ”By the end of the first 12 months, Linda was holding the fort as sole driver for the service, five days a week, for which we are very grateful”.
A large recruitment campaign was carried out early last year to find new drivers to support Linda. Once the team grew Linda was asked to be their team leader.
In 2023, the health shuttle transported more than 1610 clients to their health-related appointments. In 2022, 548 clients were transported.
Linda is assisted by Jim Simper, “one of our valued drivers” who helps her and the service by attending regularly and reporting to the Whangārei Hone Hato St John Area Committee meetings on the health shuttle service.
Hato Hone St John operates 52 health shuttles throughout Aotearoa New Zealand – with more than 92 vehicles in the fleet.
The service is delivered by a volunteer workforce of more than 785 people – with the support of 18 paid staff members.
The health shuttle service can accommodate people with wheelchair needs and mobility issues and operates Monday to Friday, except on public holidays.
Passengers, however, need to get in and out of the vehicle with minimal assistance.
Bookings need to be made at least 24 hours before an appointment.