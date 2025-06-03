The paketi: NZ’s spotty fish species that can change its sex

Within a few hours behaviour alters. The female exhibits more aggressive, male-like behaviours. Then within days to weeks the female gonad is destroyed, a new testis formed, the brain rewires, and other structural changes occur

“Not quite the Rocky Horror show where ‘in just seven days I can make you a man’, but not far off.”

Researchers from Otago and Waikato University said one of the big questions they are trying to answer is what exactly happens in the brain during the transition.

“We do know that the cue for sex change is loss of the dominant male from the social group, and that it would appear that this is a predominantly visual cue - if the female can no longer see the male she will change sex,” they wrote in a joint statement.

“Exactly what is happening in the brain we are still working on but we know that it involves the same hormones that control stress, reproduction and social behaviours in humans.”

They said understanding sex change was important for managing species that do change sex in their lives.

Karen Middlemiss, Department of Conservation senior science adviser - marine, said social dynamics in fish influence broader marine biodiversity or ecosystem health.

“This kind of sexual plasticity is surprisingly common in marine fish and highlights the complex and adaptable nature of marine ecosystems.

“Structured social dynamics like this can help stabilise fish populations and contribute to overall ecosystem health.”

Middlemiss said knowing and understanding fish hierarchies helped in understanding what habitats and environmental conditions are important for them to thrive.

She said while paketi themselves are not a protected species and are common around our coastline, they serve as an excellent study species to better understand the complexity of marine life.

The paketi was voted Te Ika o te Tau | Fish of the Year last year.

Marine reserves, especially in regions like Northland, offer valuable opportunities to study fish populations that are relatively uninhibited by human activity. This gives scientists a clearer picture of natural behaviours and population dynamics, which can then be compared with fished areas to inform wider ecosystem management.