Physiotherapist Amy Gillespie, from Physio North in Maunu, said she usually sees an increase in injured residents in the lead-up to summer. Photo / Tania Whyte

A spike in running injuries every spring has Northland exercise experts reminding residents that prevention is better than cure.

Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) data shows running-related injuries in Northland peaked in 2022 when 244 people were injured, which engendered $330,000 in costs for their recoveries - the highest amount over the past five years.

In the five years from 2018 to 2022, ACC accepted 1349 running-related injuries in Northland. These injuries came at a cost of $1.08 million to help people recover.

Physiotherapist Amy Gillespie, from Physio North in Maunu, said she usually sees an increase in injured residents in the lead-up to summer as “over winter, people aren’t as regular with their exercise”.

As well as running injuries, there was “a bit of a mix” of traumatic injuries, such as strained ankles from falls, or shoulder injuries from playing social sports games, she said.

She also sees plenty of non-traumatic injuries like hamstring strains and pulled calf muscles.

“Often in summer, people tend to get into touch tournaments or tennis with friends, so they have more regular structured exercise, which they may not have through winter.”

Gillespie, a physio for 16 years, advises people to always incorporate a warm-up into their activities, targeting areas of the body that’ll be doing the most work.

“Often we run straight from work after sitting all day, and we’re jumping on the touch field or tennis court and expecting our bodies to respond.

“Anything is going to be better than nothing. Do five or 10 minutes to get your body temperature and heart rate up, and add a bit of dynamic stretching or exercise.

“It gives your mind a chance to switch on as well, which is also important.”

Doing some preparation like squats and calf raises before your run or game is also important, Gillespie said.

“We go from zero to 100 and expect our bodies to cope with it; often, that’s when injuries occur.

“Our bodies are good at being able to adapt, but it takes time for that to happen.”

Northland physio Amy Gillespie and personal trainer Nadine Amsler have tips for avoiding injuries as the Kerikeri Half-Marathon approaches.

Every spring, ACC sees a spike in running injuries as people get ready for marathon season, including the Auckland Marathon, which is being held this year on October 29.

Athletes will also be gearing up for the popular Kerikeri Half-Marathon on November 18.

The 21.1-kilometre course starts in Ōkaihau and makes its way through rolling countryside to the Kerikeri Domain.

OutFit North personal trainer Nadine Amsler said common summer injuries often revolve around sports and water activities such as wakeboarding, surfing and beach cricket.

To avoid sprains and twisted ankles, she recommends getting fit and having “a baseline strength”.

“Make sure you’re nice and strong and have that muscle endurance so when you do pick up things, your body has some baseline strength.

“To get stronger, people can start at home with bodyweight exercises, though it’s important to get the technique right.

“Join a gym, or there are plenty of local sporting groups like social soccer, rugby or netball groups, or join a tennis club.”

Amsler, who was named New Zealand Personal Trainer of the Year in 2021, said joining group classes like yoga, pilates, boxing and strength and circuit classes, was also a great way to get motivated to exercise.

OutFit North personal trainer Nadine Amsler recommends getting fit and having “a baseline strength” to avoid injuries.

“There is something for everyone - just find what suits you.

“Not doing it is detrimental to your overall health.

“You don’t want an injury to affect your whole summer, like twisting your ankle or being pulled over by your dog.

“By having that general preparedness, you won’t have injuries that will affect your summer fun.”

Gillespie advised residents that if they do “get a niggle”, they should get it checked out sooner rather than later.

“Often, we’ll see people who may have twinged a calf at touch; if we see it straight away, their recovery is much quicker.

“If you leave it four or five weeks ... it can be more problematic.”

ACC also has some great tips for preventing injuries for every type of sport and athlete.

Visit: acc.co.nz/preventing-injury/sport-recreation.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering health, food, lifestyle, business and animal welfare issues.