Speed limits along SH1 in Kaitāia are being reviewed, not long after they were lowered, as part of a government directive.

Four more stretches of Far North state highway are being reviewed just a few years after they were lowered due to safety concerns.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said that formal speed reviews will be undertaken for 16 additional sections of state highway which had been scheduled to automatically revert to previous higher speed limits, including four in the Far North.

Under the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2024, sections of state highway that are classified as urban connectors where speed limits have been lowered since January 1, 2020, are required to automatically reverse back to their previous higher speed limit by July 1.

The speed limits had been lowered by the previous government due to concerns over safety, but the current government wants the speeds raised again to support economic growth and boost productivity.

However, some road safety campaigners have questioned the decision.