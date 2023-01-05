Vessels of every shape and size jostle for space at the starting line off Russell wharf in 2020. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One of Northland’s most popular — and most spectacular — sailing events is set to return to the waters around Russell this month.

The Tall Ships and Classical Invitational Race is expected to attract more than 100 vessels, from hulking square-riggers to diminutive century-old cutters, when it’s held on January 14 for the first time in two years.

The event, now in its 47th year, is hosted by the Russell Boating Club and also features one of New Zealand’s biggest hāngī, a highlight of the post-race celebrations.

Club commodore Bruce Mitchinson said last year’s race had to be cancelled due to crowd size limits under the Covid traffic light system.

However, with a large number of boaties still eager to race, an alternative event called Not the Tall Ships Race was held, with contactless prize collection from the back of a catamaran.

The 2023 event would mark a return to normal racing, but with some tweaks to the registration process and sailing divisions.

As in previous years, the signature tall ships division would be open to vessels with two or more masts which measure more than 30 feet (9.1 metres) on deck.

The classic invitational was for monohulls of “a recognised classic type” measuring at least 22 feet (7.7m), while the all-comers division gave newer vessels and multihulls a chance to take part.

New this year was a separate division for the increasingly popular junk-rigged boats.

The junk-rigged Zebedee and the tall ship R Tucker Thompson cross paths off Tapeka Pt in the 2021 race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Also new was an upgrade of the club’s website allowing online registrations.

In the past, most contestants had registered on the day, Mitchinson said.

“But when you get 100-odd entries on Saturday morning, that’s quite a lot to manage, so we’re trying to train people to register online. We’ll also open for registrations at the club on Friday night.”

When online entries closed, 25 boats had registered, including seven junks.

Both the Ōpua-based tall ship R Tucker Thompson and the 43m barquentine Spirit of New Zealand were expected to take part.

The starting gun for all-comers would be fired at noon, while other divisions would start 15 minutes later.

The exact course would be set on the day, depending on the conditions, but it would be in open water, most likely to a mark on the way to Nine Pin rock.

It would not go around the islands, to avoid areas frequented by dolphins or where speed was restricted by the new Bay of Islands Marine Mammal Sanctuary.

“Also, we had a few large boats with deep drafts last time, so we have to watch where we send them. Some of the passages are quite shallow, so it’s best to hold it out in open water,” he said.

The all-comers would sail a longer course because they were quicker and could use any type of sail. Spinnakers were banned in the classic division.

For shore-based spectators, Mitchinson said the best vantage point was Flagstaff Hill in Russell because it offered a view out to sea.

Russell Wharf, or anywhere along the Russell foreshore, was a good place to watch the start, while Tapeka offered good views as contestants rounded the point.

Bay of Islands Yacht Club, near the Copthorne at Waitangi, was further away but also offered course-wide views.

One of the biggest hāngī in Aotearoa is a highlight of the post-race celebrations. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Back at the clubrooms at Matauwhi Bay, a crack team of hāngī chefs would be preparing to feed about 700 hungry sailors.

The bar would open at 5pm, along with the boating club kitchen, with prizegiving expected to start around 7pm and the hāngī about 7.30pm.

As in previous years, a covers band, Tangent, would provide post-race entertainment in a marquee on the grounds, while The Windjammers would perform in the clubrooms.

Mitchinson said the race was a big deal for Russell.

“Our team are all volunteers. They just like to have people over. It’s quite a large event for a small club.”

While the event was touted as a race, in reality, it aimed to celebrate the spectacle of sail.

“It’s about having lots of sails out on the start line. And then everyone gets together at the end and compares notes. Some take it very seriously, but for others it’s just about enjoying a day out with friends.”

■ Go to russellboatingclub.org.nz for more information.