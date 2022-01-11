Kerikeri's Liam Collins will perform his first solo show this weekend. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A future star of the stage is performing his first solo show in Kerikeri this Saturday to thank Northlanders for their support while also raising money for his studies.

Liam Collins — well-known in Kerikeri from shows such as Sleeping Beauty and Shrek the Musical, as an event MC and most recently as the head elf in the town's Christmas carol convoy — will present A Night at the Theatre from 7-9pm on January 15 in the Turner Centre's Theatre Bar.

The 19-year-old, who has completed his first year of study at the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Arts in Christchurch, will take the audience back to his younger self and tell the story of how he found his passion for performing.

He will be joined by a few guests as he traverses some of the highlights of iconic shows such as Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and Shrek.

Collins said the show was a way of saying thank you to his community and raising funds for the rest of his studies.

Tickets are available from the Turner Centre website or the box office on Cobham Rd.