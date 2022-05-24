Fire and Emergency have visited the site of the burn-offs. Photo / NZME

Whangārei residents have been disturbed by the smell of smoke in the air this morning, but Fire and Emergency NZ says not to worry - it is only controlled burns.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke in Regent just after 7am today, but it was determined to be from a controlled burn.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said a number of burn-offs will keep burning around Valley Rd in Hikurangi throughout the day.

It is currently open fire season, and a still day like today is normally the best time for it, the spokesman said.

Fire and Emergency visited the site of the burn-offs yesterday and were happy with them, he added.