He enjoyed bringing more playful art to a professional setting and especially loved creating his own characters.

Shayne Babes' art 'Comic Strip Skyline' was inspired by the big and bold colours that dominate old school comics. Photo / Sky City Community Trust

Babe’s work displayed on the Sky Tower features characters from a comic breaking out of the borders that contain them, to gaze over the Auckland skyline.

Shayne Babe in front of his comic style work which is being projected onto the Auckland Sky Tower this weekend and next weekend. Photo / Te Kowhai Print Trust

He said it was a challenge to create something for such a large canvas - much longer than it was wide.

Babe said it felt “surreal” to know his work would be displayed to hundreds of thousands of people.

Throughout the years he had shown his art to close family and friends but not to a wider audience.

“To have it projected onto the Skytower is just an amazing opportunity.

“Even though I was a little nervous, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” Babe said.

He was inspired to do more art classes after the exhibition to broaden his horizons and learn more styles and mediums.

He wanted to create art classes at the Hundertwasser Art Centre for people of all ages.

Babe said he liked how Te Kowhai Print Trust allowed him to fully express himself with full support behind him.

“They don’t limit [creativity] in any kind of way.”

Waka Huia Reipo

Artwork: Big Tiki Energy!

Waka Huia Reipo’s piece is a colourful totem – a tiki – that represents her whakapapa and culture.

The description of the 35-year-old’s work reads: “Born from Te Kore, these endearing Tiki beings embody love and descend with celestial grace. Kia mau te wehi!”

Reipo - of Ngāti Rehia, Ngātiwai, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Porou and Ngāti Tūwharetoa descent - enjoyed being part of a wider movement that allowed her to get creative with her photography and printmaking.

She said her tiki had turned into individual personalities.

The Patāua South local said she struggled to fully comprehend that her art would be displayed on such a huge scale until it was there in front of her.

Reipo, experienced in photography, said people had stared wide-eyed at her piece.

She joked it was the desired effect she had in mind thanks to its “Big Tiki Energy”.

She had found it somewhat nerve-racking to work with such “amazing young artists”.

'Big Tiki Energy' projected onto the Sky Tower.

But she said being around so many people with a huge passion for art had been “inately empowering”.

Reipo was grateful for the aroha shown by the kind mentorship of Te Kowhai Print Trust and also her workplace, D5 cafe on Port Rd, who supported her art.

Waka Huia Reipo said her Māori heritage was integral to her work and she was proud to be able to showcase it. Photo / Sky City Community Trust

Blu Jenkins

Artwork: Tooth and Nail

Blu Jenkins’ masterpiece shows a cat fighting for its life while eight other lives watch on.

The 25-year-old’s art features the colours of the non-binary flag signalling Jenkins’ inspiration to push through adversity.

They loved to use bold colours and cartoon styles, inspired by the work of British artist Louis Wain.

Blu Jenkins' artwork Tooth and Nail is about mental health and what it feels like to keep pushing through. Photo / Sky City Community Trust

Their involvement at Te Kowhai Print Trust started last year when they had worked an evening job so had plenty of spare time during the day.

Jenkins had been experiencing a low moment in their life, struggling with anxiety.

“I really liked getting out of the house and being around other creative people,” they said.

Blu Jenkins in front of their art projected onto the Sky Tower. Photo / Te Kowhai Print Trust

The trust had allowed them to be their self alongside other creative people and to find the confidence to push out of that depression.

Jenkins said seeing their work projected on to the Sky Tower had been a “really unreal” moment that sparked some impostor syndrome.

They posted about the event on social media platform, TikTok, which garnered 18,000 views.

People commented, saying they had seen the Sky Tower lit up with their art.

“Getting actual people telling you they saw it really drove it home, honestly, that was somehow more exciting,” Jenkins said.

“I think if anything, it’s just reminded me that my art holds value.”

They were excited to continue creating in the future with other artists.

Jenkins said the Whangārei arts scene was growing.

Skye Sigley

Artwork: Poutama

Multimedia Māori artist Skye Sigley said her work represented the steps of knowledge she has gained through her work with Te Kowhai Print Trust.

The piece symbolised the haerenga (journey) people take to achieve their hopes and dreams, she said.

The 21-year-old said it also went hand in hand with her pregnancy as she prepared to bring her first child into the world this August.

Sigley formed strong friendships during her time with Te Kowhai Print Trust and felt the Sky Tower exhibition was the start of something bigger.

“Our power is that much stronger as a group as well, we’re interconnected,” she said.

Skye Sigley's piece 'Poutama' symbolises the journey taken to achieve ones hopes and dreams, she says. Photo / Skye Sigley Artwork

Sigley said it was great to see art on such a large scale, telling the story of community members’ achievements and what inspired them.

“It’s given me that drive to think anything is possible really, there’s no limit to what I can achieve now,” she said.

She had found collaborating with other artists at the trust fun and she looked forward to more ideas in the future.

“It’s limitless,” she said.

Sigley said the support offered by the trust during the process had been “invaluable”.

She said the showcase was a celebration of all their work.

“If we put our minds to it, we can do anything.”

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.