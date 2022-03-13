There are many attractions including the Town Basin precinct, new Putahi Park, the canopy bridge, and Hundertwasser Art Centre to explore. Photo / Michael Cunningham

There are many attractions including the Town Basin precinct, new Putahi Park, the canopy bridge, and Hundertwasser Art Centre to explore. Photo / Michael Cunningham

OPINION:

Have you noticed how quiet it seems around our district lately?

People have been working from home when they can, taking care not to have any unnecessary exposure to this dreaded virus.

It makes sense, but we want people to safely get out and about and rejoice in some of the superb new projects that have recently been completed.

Council decided last week to implement free parking across the district for six weeks, to support businesses hit by Covid, as well as community achievements like the recently completed Hundertwasser Art Centre project.

Our newest attraction is Putahi Park at the Town Basin, which was quietly opened last Friday, and it is a fabulous place for people to come together and be themselves.

The beautiful name Putahi Park was chosen through a protracted process.

Te Parawhau and Council worked together through historical research and development of the themes that shaped the final form of the park, and finally the name.

It was one of 93 names that came forward from our community who have been engaged from the get-go - from the days when park concepts were discussed at "have your say" events at the Artisans Fair and in Cameron St Mall.

Te Parawhau describe the name as unique. It is not used elsewhere in Whangārei, and it gives the park a clear, individual identity.

They described how it was unpretentious and held good energy for an active space. It aligned with the design themes of rivers and people coming together in this beautiful and significant location.

Exploring the meaning of the word a bit further, I found it encompasses many of the values and attributes that help to build communities.

I encourage you to marvel at the quality and care that has gone into the creation of Putahi Park.

I am so proud of the people who have been involved in this project, from the designers, engineers, suppliers, contractors, and project managers.

They all committed to providing us with a special place that we will now be excited to visit and keen to show off to our visitors.

That theme of coming together can also be applied to the convergence of Putahi Park's completion and the recent opening of the Hundertwasser Art Centre.

Both opened in a much quieter fashion than first planned. Long before Covid hit us we expected the summer of 2021-22 to feature several cruise ships docking at Marsden Point bringing an influx of international visitors.

We were excited that our many attractions including the Town Basin precinct, with its fabulous fiesta of food, music and entertainment, new Putahi Park, the canopy bridge, and Hundertwasser Art Centre would be ready for them.

I've said it before, in a way it's even more special to enjoy these treasures for ourselves alone, for a while.

So please get to Putahi Park, then head into the city centre and suburbs, take advantage of that free parking and give all our locals a much-needed boost.