Shellfish are off the menu on the Far Far North’s east coast with because of paralytic shellfish toxins that could make people seriously sick, and even cause death in extreme cases.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is advising people not to collect or consume shellfish gathered from Northland’s east coast because of paralytic shellfish toxins, with no date yet set for when the warning could be lifted.

“Routine tests on mussels from Houhora have shown levels of paralytic shellfish toxins over the safe limit,” said NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“The warning extends from Cape Karikari north to Kōkota (the Sandspit), just south of Parengarenga Harbour,” Arbuckle said.

As algal blooms increase in size, the levels of toxins in shellfish can reach higher levels.

“Please do not gather and eat shellfish from these affected areas, because anyone doing so could get seriously sick. Cooking the shellfish does not remove the toxin, so shellfish from these areas should not be eaten,” he said.

Symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning usually appear between 10 minutes and three hours of being ingested and may include:

Numbness and a tingling (prickly feeling) around the mouth, face, hands, and feet;

Difficulty swallowing or breathing;

Dizziness and headaches;

Nausea and vomiting;

Diarrhoea;

Paralysis and respiratory failure and, in severe cases, death.

Pāua, crabs and crayfish may still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed prior to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut. If the gut is not removed, its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process. Finfish are not affected by this public health warning.

NZFS said it has had no notifications of illness associated with the toxic shellfish at this stage.

If anyone becomes ill after eating shellfish from an area where a public health warning has been issued, phone Healthline for advice on 0800 61 11 16, or seek medical attention immediately. You are also advised to contact your nearest public health unit and keep any leftover shellfish in case it can be tested.

“NZFS is monitoring shellfish in the region and will notify the public of any changes to the situation,” Arbuckle said.

"We test shellfish and seawater for toxic algae every week from popular shellfish gathering areas around New Zealand. If the shellfish are not safe to eat, we issue public health warnings and put up signs at affected beaches. If testing indicates the alert can be safety lifted, signs will be removed from affected beaches and our website will be updated.

“You can receive email alerts about any changes to biotoxin alerts by subscribing to our website here: Subscribe to MPI | NZ Government.”

“Until then, our advice remains not to collect and eat affected shellfish.”

Commercially harvested shellfish – those sold in shops and supermarkets or exported – are subject to strict water and flesh monitoring programmes by NZFS to ensure they are safe to eat.