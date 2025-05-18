Last week I attended the North Haven Hospice Business After 5 function, where CEO Helen Blaxland commented about the amount of funds they need to keep hospice doors open - about $22k per day.

When they started (in 1985) the cost to run this organisation was around $60k per year. North Haven Hospice today, with all of their volunteers, does an amazing job looking after our community.

Likewise, the Cancer Society Northland branch was established in 1929, and has helped so many of us with services, support and kindness over the years.

They have several hundred volunteers, which is why every year they are out collecting and raising funds to keep their doors open and provide the support needed by our community.

We have so many organisations in Northland like North Haven Hospice and the Cancer Society, who do so much for our communities, it is hard to imagine a world without them. It is only the compassion of our community which keeps these organisations going.

North Haven Hospice, like many of the volunteer organisations around Northland, only exists because of a need, identified by members of our community.

Right now, our region is working on what the future of Northland will look like, and one of the needs identified by our community is the creation of local tertiary education and training facilities, to attract and keep our youth in Northland.

The council is currently receiving feedback on the Knowledge Precinct Plan, an area within the boundaries of Western Hills Drive, Bank St, Central Ave and Whangārei Boys High School.

Tertiary providers and youth services have told the council they’re interested in developing this area and utilising existing facilities such as the central library.

This plan will help align budgets, while giving business owners confidence. This plan would encourage partnership funding from private businesses, organisations and central government, which is crucial to further success and development of our district and region.

We have received preliminary indications for this new precinct - including a new theatre (via the Forum North Trust) to meet the needs of our growing city, more youth-friendly areas in and around Forum North, and better integration and use of Botanica and Cafler Park.

The final goal is to make Whangārei a lively place that attracts and keeps young people, at the same time making tertiary and vocational education more accessible (and affordable) for our Northland community.

Projects like this don’t happen overnight, and there is a lot of careful forethought and budgeting to take place.

Right now, we’re at the very early stages of developing the Knowledge Precinct Plan, and just like the Annual Plan, we want to hear your thoughts before we take the next steps. Visit the council’s Have Your Say page to let us know.

With your help, we’ll continue to carefully shape our district for a prosperous future.