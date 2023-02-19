Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Shane Reti: Roading crumbs instead of four lanes

Shane Reti
By
3 mins to read
Contractors clearing slips on State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns earlier in the month Photo / Supplied

Contractors clearing slips on State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns earlier in the month Photo / Supplied

OPINION

This is a story about Northland roads but I want to start by first acknowledging all of our emergency responders and utility repairers for the efforts they have made during Cyclone Gabrielle to get

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate