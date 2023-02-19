Contractors clearing slips on State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns earlier in the month Photo / Supplied

OPINION

This is a story about Northland roads but I want to start by first acknowledging all of our emergency responders and utility repairers for the efforts they have made during Cyclone Gabrielle to get Northland up and running again.

I also want to reach out to those areas severely affected such as Hawke’s Bay and let them know that here in the North we are thinking of them and will do what we can.

Now I am going to bang on – again, about the four lanes to Auckland.

It seems that from when we were isolated as a region earlier in the week that more people have suddenly come to the realisation how vital state highway one is to us and I have received large numbers of emails asking where the four lanes are. Great question.

When the Byrnderwyns went down last week the alternative routes east and west were activated (Waipū and Paparoa) but eventually these were closed also followed by State Highways 12, 14 and 16 and at that point we truly were isolated as a region by road.

Locals on the alternative routes have been talking for years about the consequences of being the proxy for SH1 with wear and tear and the safety risk and poorly navigable corners to large container trucks.

The safety risk and poorly navigatable corners for large trucks on the alternative routes into Northland are apparent. Photo / Supplied

In May 2017, Hon Simon Bridges announced the first part of the four lanes.

Myself and Whangarei mayor Sheryl Mai were there and soon after there were public meetings looking at route options.

I personally recall attending community meetings at Waipū and Otaika Valley Hall.

At that time Labour was mocking the four lanes as a “holiday highway” and shortly after becoming government they cancelled the project seemingly unmoved by the urgent visit to Parliament of every single Northland mayor and the regional council chair.

Shane Reti on Cove Rd at Langs Beach in Waipū on February 3 showing the damage already on the roads. Locals on the alternative routes have been talking for years about the consequences of being the proxy for SH1. Photo / Supplied

More recently Northland has been further placated with roading crumbs that are the “sticks” in the middle of State Highway 1.

At least one Whangarei-based MP needs to keep lobbying for the four lanes and so I asked a ministerial question of the Labour Minister of Transport to confirm that they had cancelled the four lanes in favour of the “sticks”. Here is his reply.

Reply 5624 (2022) has been answered to Dr Shane Reti

Portfolio: Transport (Hon Michael Wood)

Question: Did the Minister change four-laning from Whangārei to Port Marsden in favour of new rail and safety improvements in Northland and if so, was there a comprehensive economic impact assessment undertaken and if there was, what is the title, date and authors of that assessment?

Reply: Yes the Government is implementing safety improvements along the existing state highway and the construction of a new rail line link to Northport, in lieu of the previously proposed four-lane highway. These changes support us meeting our climate change and housing objectives, and are in line with our responsible approach to fiscal management. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises me that an economic and financial case are part of the business cases being prepared for both the SH1 safety improvements and Marsden Point Rail Link Projects.

For Northland this is really simple. We need four lanes not sticks and I will keep strongly advocating in Wellington for the four lanes.