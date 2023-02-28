One of the slips on the Brynderwyns after Cyclone Gabrielle.

State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyns will re-open from 8am tomorrow for northbound traffic only.

Contractors and geotechnical engineers will be on-site actively monitoring for any slips or ground movement, a Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson said. They warned the road could close at short notice if conditions become unsafe.

A temporary speed limit and stop/go controls will be in place as crews continue to work on the road.

The road will be open to all northbound vehicles, including 50MAX and HPMV trucks and over-dimensional loads. The southbound lane will be re-opened once the underslip has been fixed.

Light vehicles travelling southbound will need to continue to use Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd and SH12, while southbound heavy vehicles must use SH12/14.

The Mangawhai detour via Cove Rd was expected to re-open on Friday following weather damage.