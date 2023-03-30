State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns has opened in both directions this morning, offering some relief for motorists.

State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns has opened in both directions this morning, offering some relief for motorists.

There’s some relief for motorists travelling State Highway 1 in Northland with the road over the Brynderwyns opened both ways on Friday – but it won’t last long, with the road to close again on April 17 for full repairs.

State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyn Hills opened at 8.35am on Friday in both directions for the first time since Cyclone Gabrielle hit last month.

Waka Kotahi contractors worked through the night to prepare final road surfacing and line marking, allowing the road to open to traffic three hours earlier than anticipated. It means traffic will no longer have to detour through Waipū/Mangawhai, SH12 through Dargaville or the Oakleigh/Paparoa Highway

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Waka Kotahi regional manager maintenance and operations, said teams on the ground had been working extremely hard in difficult conditions to reopen the road as soon as possible.

“We know how crucial this route is for people in the region, and we’re thrilled to be able to open in both directions well ahead of the Easter holidays, ensuring that local road detours won’t have to bear the brunt of high volumes of holiday traffic.

“The team has put in a huge amount of mahi to get the road open in both directions and I am immensely proud of our people, contractors and consultants who have worked tirelessly over the past two months.”

Traffic management and a temporary speed limit will remain in place so that northbound and southbound traffic can travel in both directions in time for Easter, which will see an increase in vehicles travelling to and from Northland.

The road will then need to close in both directions from April 17 for two weeks to complete earthworks and drainage installation before permanently reopening the road in May.

Hori-Hoult said contractors had already cleared about three Olympic-sized swimming pools of material from the Brynderwyn Hills, with the equivalent of another 20 remaining to clear.

Up to seven teams are working through the site at any given time, clearing multiple slips and cutting tracks to access the top of the major slip.

Hori-Hoult said Waka Kotahi would continue to monitor the road and weather conditions, and it might be closed at short notice should conditions become unsafe.