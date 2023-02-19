SH1 Brynderwyn detour through Cove Rd blocked by trucks

Cove Rd is the main route into Northland while SH1 is closed at Brynderwyn. Photo /Michael Cunningham

The main route from Auckland to Whangārei - with State Highway One closed through the Brynderwyns - is currently blocked by trucks.

Travellers have reported being turned around on Cove Rd at Langs Beach due to the blockage.

Police confirmed the road’s northbound lanes were blocked by two trucks between Waipu and Mangawhai.

Trucks have been asked not to use the road and are instead asked to detour via SH12/SH14 through Dargaville.

A police spokesperson said they were anecdotally aware of heavy vehicles using the Cove Rd/Mangawhai detour despite previous warnings.

“Police continue to strongly urge heavy vehicles to avoid using Cove Road,” they said.

“This route is not suitable for heavy vehicles, and continued use will contribute to further damage and delays. For the safety of all road users, please use an alternative route.”

Waka Kotahi advised of delays on the route and advised people to delay their journey or consider travelling via SH12/14.