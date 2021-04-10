SH1 blocked south of Whangārei after single-vehicle crash

The emergency services are at the scene of a crash on SH1 at the Brynderwyns, in Northland.

State Highway One over the Brynderwyns, south of Whangārei, is blocked after a crash this morning.

Detours are in place around the accident scene.

Police were notified of what appears to be a single-vehicle collision on SH1, at 8.30am.

Traffic control was requested as both the North and South lanes were blocked.

Police, ambulance and Fire and Emergency NZ staff are in attendance.

Two people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.No further details are available at this stage.