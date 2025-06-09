MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch from 4pm this afternoon. Photo / NZME

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch from 4pm this afternoon. Photo / NZME

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Northland, as a frontal weather system moves toward New Zealand.

MetService this morning issued the watch from 4pm this afternoon until midnight.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said atmospheric conditions conducive to thunderstorms could bring heavy rain and short, sharp bursts in localised areas.

Makgabutlane said if thunderstorms did occur, surface flooding, especially in low-lying areas, was possible.

Peak rates of between 25-40mm an hour were forecast, she said.