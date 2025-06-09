“That’s a lot of rain to fall in such a short space of time.”
Conditions would likely be at their worst this afternoon and evening, and the weather would ease off moving into Wednesday.
But Makgabutlane said isolated showers were still possible.
Northlanders across the region woke to warmer temperatures thanks to the system which was bringing air from a warmer area.
Kaitāia hit a low of 15C overnight, meanwhile Kerikeri hit 8.8C and Kaikohe 11C.
It was a sharp contrast to chilly conditions over the weekend that saw Ruatangata hit a low of 3.5C.
Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.