The crash is believed to involve three vehicles. Photo / NZME

One person is in critical condition after a crash in Ngararatunua, in Whangārei, one is seriously injured and another has moderate injuries.

The three-vehicle crash on Pipiwai Rd was reported to police at 8.32am. The serious crash unit was in attendance, a police spokesperson said.

Three people were taken to Northland Base Hospital by ambulance, a St John spokesman said.

One person was in a critical condition, one in a serious condition and one with moderate injuries.

St John sent three ambulances and two rapid response units.

The road has now reopened after being closed for several hours while the scene was cleared.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, a police spokesperson said.