Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 1 north of Whangārei.

The Advocate understands a light truck towing a caravan and an SUV crashed on SH1 near Puhipuhi Rd north of Whakapara at around 2pm.

A police spokesperson said initial reports suggested multiple people have been injured. The Advocate understands five people are being transported to Whangārei Hospital by ambulance.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said three fire appliances from Whangārei and Hikurangi stations were at the scene assisting paramedics.

They confirmed no one involved in the crash was trapped.

SH1 is closed between Hukerenui Rd and Jordan Valley Rd and a diversion is in place at Hukerenui Rd. Waka Kotahi advised motorists to detour via Jordan Valley Rd and Hukerenui Rd.

State Highway 1 north of Whakapara is closed after a crash involving two vehicles/ Photo / Waka Kotahi

Police asked motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

They said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were underway.



