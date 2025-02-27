A Department of Conservation team responded to a report of an entangled Arnoux’s beaked whale in oyster farm infrastructure in Whangaroa Harbour. Video / Department of Conservation

A search is under way for a whale that freed itself from lines at a Far North oyster farm amid concerns it may be exhausted and stressed.

The Department of Conservation responded to a report of an Arnoux’s beaked whale tangled in oyster bag lines in the Whangaroa Harbour yesterday about 2.30pm.

DoC Bay of Islands operations manager Bronwyn Bauer-Hunt said the whale was found stationarywith signs of stress and low energy.

Three hours after DoC received the report, the whale was able to free itself and was guided slowly down the harbour by a department vessel.

Bauer-Hunt said it was not clear how the whale became trapped.