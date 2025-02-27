Advertisement
Northern Advocate

Search on for whale freed from lines at Far North oyster farm

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

A Department of Conservation team responded to a report of an entangled Arnoux’s beaked whale in oyster farm infrastructure in Whangaroa Harbour. Video / Department of Conservation

A search is under way for a whale that freed itself from lines at a Far North oyster farm amid concerns it may be exhausted and stressed.

The Department of Conservation responded to a report of an Arnoux’s beaked whale tangled in oyster bag lines in the Whangaroa Harbour yesterday about 2.30pm.

DoC Bay of Islands operations manager Bronwyn Bauer-Hunt said the whale was found stationarywith signs of stress and low energy.

Three hours after DoC received the report, the whale was able to free itself and was guided slowly down the harbour by a department vessel.

Bauer-Hunt said it was not clear how the whale became trapped.

“It is possible that the whale became disoriented while navigating through the harbour and found itself within the oyster farm infrastructure.”

“The whale was last seen at dusk near Clansman Wharf, exhibiting a more regular breathing pattern but still moving slowly,” Bronwyn Bauer-Hunt said.

Today, DoC and hapū were looking for the whale to ensure the exhausted marine mammal does not strand and to assess its condition.

A Department of Conservation (DOC) team responded to a report of an entangled Arnoux’s beaked whale in oyster farm infrastructure in Whangaroa Harbour. Screengrab
A Department of Conservation (DOC) team responded to a report of an entangled Arnoux's beaked whale in oyster farm infrastructure in Whangaroa Harbour.

Bauer-Hunt said the low tide in the late afternoon posed a risk of the whale stranding if it continued towards the shore.

“DoC made the decision to remain on the water after dusk to monitor the whale’s movements, as visibility was good and staff well-being was considered positive.”

While beaked whales are known to inhabit New Zealand waters, sightings in harbours are uncommon.

Bauer-Hunt urged members of the public to call 0800 DOC HOT if they see the whale.

