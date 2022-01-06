Sea Eagle II graces Whangārei skyline once more - world's largest aluminium yacht returns

Ashton Pattenden took this photo of the world's largest aluminium yacht as it glided past his kayak in Whangārei Harbour. Photo / Ashton Pattenden

Ashton Pattenden took this photo of the world's largest aluminium yacht as it glided past his kayak in Whangārei Harbour. Photo / Ashton Pattenden

Locals were thrilled to see the now-familiar Sea Eagle II ahead of her planned return, as she glided into Whangārei Harbour after Christmas.

The world's largest aluminium yacht first graced our waters last April to undergo a six-month refit while moored at Port Nikau.

Her triple-lit masts, standing at 62.5m high, were a welcome addition to the night skyline for many locals and were missed after she set sail early October to undergo a sea trial and be reunited with her owner, reportedly Taiwanese billionaire businessman and philanthropist Samuel Yen-Liang Yin.

Captain Tod Thompson had said they were hoping to return early in the New Year of 2022. However, she reappeared on December 27, much to the delight of onlookers.

Local Ashton Pattenden was fishing off Waikaraka in his kayak and was surprised to see such a huge and luxurious vessel glide by.

"It was a surprise as I didn't expect seeing such a nice boat. I didn't know about it until seeing posts and photos from other people on Facebook. I would love to see it under sail one day."

He said Sea Eagle II's 81m-long, 12.5m-wide significance was amplified from his adjacent position on his own small vessel in the harbour.

"I'm not a small fella and it made me feel small in my kayak," he laughed.

Sea Eagle II's triple masts are back in residence at Port Nikau. Photo / Jodi Bryant

After residents posted photos of her return passage to local social media pages, followers commented that they had missed her familiar outline moored at Port Nikau.

One person said they had spotted her entrance "from the top of the maunga" and another said, "She looks great from the air when you fly into Whangārei".

It is understood, she had been moored at Ōpua upon her return to New Zealand, while the crew isolated, with locals enjoying the masts lit up for Christmas.

The schooner left Amsterdam in November 2020 on her maiden voyage to carry out a long sea trial, with any teething problems remedied utilising Whangārei's marine services.

Thompson, from Whangārei Heads, also captained the owner's previous yacht, Sea Eagle I, and was joined by his wife and co-captain Maxwell Cumming from Russell, along with a crew of 13.

Thompson said at the time that, being locals, they had some degree of influence over coming to Northland and Port Nikau had been a "very good host to us".

"We're very appreciative to be here. New Zealand is the place to get this work done."

Sea Eagle II is a world-voyaging private boat built for pleasure and Thompson had sailed her at up to 22 knots. Along with the crew, the vessel hosts 10 guests and sea toys such as jet skis, dinghies and kayaks.