Sea Eagle II creates impressive sight on Whangārei Harbour

Sea Eagle II returning from a sea trial yesterday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Onerahi and Whangārei Heads' residents who missed the arrival of the world's largest aluminium yacht in April may have had a glimpse of her on the harbour this week.

The triple 62.5m high mast Sea Eagle II has been moored at Port Nikau since completing her maiden voyage and sea trial from the Netherlands. She has been undergoing warranty work carried out locally which was put to the test on an overnight voyage on Tuesday.

A Port Nikau spokesperson said the overnight voyage was to test the work carried out so far. After a full day at sea, Sea Eagle II anchored off Smuggler's Bay on Tuesday night before returning yesterday.

Sea Eagle II returning to Port Nikau yesterday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"It was a great success," he said, adding that the new Port Nikau facilities made sea trials easily-accessible for such large vessels.

The triple masts stand at 62.5m high, over 20m above the runway. Photo / Mike Chubb

Sea Eagle II's arrival caused a stir in April when its 62.5m high masts glided past the Whangārei Airport runway - more than 20m above ground level.

Whangārei Airport manager Mike Chubb said he was notified by Port Nikau staff in advance as it would create a temporary obstacle for both departing and arriving aircraft.

Its quick passage caused only a five-minute delay to air traffic. This week, while a harbour pilot was required on board to help with navigation and progress monitored from the airport, it caused no delays.

Said Chubb: "Air New Zealand only fly at fixed times and both days the boat sailed past well between Air New Zealand-scheduled flights. The other air traffic is like all traffic. We get busy times and quiet times. By coincidence, both days were quiet. But we still have to have someone monitoring just in case someone shows up."

The Sea Eagle II arriving in April. Photo / Rusty Russell

Sea Eagle II reportedly belongs to Taiwanese billionaire businessman and philanthropist Samuel Yen-Liang Yin. She is captained by Tod Thompson of Whangārei Heads and Bay of Island's Maxwell Cumming.

The 81m long, 12.5m wide schooner left Amsterdam in November with a crew of 13.

"We're testing the systems," Thompson explained in April. "It's quite a sophisticated boat with a lot of systems. Most of them are working well but some need attention."

Sea Eagle II returned to Port Nikau yesterday for the next project and it was not known how long she would be in town.