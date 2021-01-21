Russell's Go Green Awards are back after Covid cancellation

Richard Robbins, of Project Island Song, accepts the supreme award in the inaugural Far North Go Green Awards in 2019. Photo / Supplied

An awards ceremony honouring the Far North's environmental champions, which had to cancelled last year due to Covid, is now set to go ahead in March.

The Far North Go Green Awards— brainchild of the Resilient Russell Trust — were founded in 2019 with Project Island Song, a community-driven project to restore the flora and fauna of the eastern Bay of Islands, taking out the inaugural supreme prize.

The Covid-19 lockdown scuppered the 2020 awards but they will be back on March 12 from 6pm at Russell's Duke of Marlborough Hotel with former Russell School principal William Fuller as the MC.

The winner of the fashion section of the 2019 Go Green Awards was Claudine Maynard, who made her dress and parasol from an old sail cloth. Photo / Stephen Western

Award nominations have closed but the accompanying trash to treasure fashion show is still seeking entries.

Costumes, which should be made from recycled and/or organic material, will be judged in children's (aged up to 13) and student/adult divisions.

Email macintosh.trish@gmail.com to book a seat or a table for 10; email valmarshallsmith@gmail.com about entering the fashion show.

The annual awards seek to ''recognise the efforts of groups and individuals working to safeguard the district's natural environment''.