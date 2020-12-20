Russell community stalwart Stephen Western dies aged 69

Stephen Western in his element - on a yacht with camera in hand. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Russell community stalwart Stephen Western — known for his support of local events and his love of sailing and photography — has died aged 69.

Western, who had been fishing just a day earlier and had been in good health, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday morning.

Together with his wife Sue, he ran a bed and breakfast, Villa Russell, and operated a charter sailing business on their yachts Kama Lua and Kingfisher.

He was rarely seen without his camera and there were few events in Russell he didn't support, usually as the official but unpaid photographer.

He was known for his hospitality and generosity, building up a large circle of friends in Russell and worldwide during his 17 years in the Bay of Islands.

He played a key role in events such as Bay of Islands Walking Weekend and the Tall Ships Race, providing water transport and taking photos, and was also a great supporter of the Northern Advocate and Northland Age, providing many stunning images over the years.

Stephen Western captures the prizegiving ceremony at Russell's Tall Ships Race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

He had planned a big party for his 70th birthday in March.

He is survived by his wife Sue — they met at university 50 years ago and had been married for 48 years — as well as three children and six grandchildren in New Zealand and Canada.

The funeral service will be at 1pm on Tuesday, December 22, at the Shrine of St Peter Chanel in Russell.

Before moving to the Bay of Islands the Westerns lived in Auckland and the Marlborough Sounds, where they ran the renowned Furneaux Lodge.