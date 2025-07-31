At home, Radewald had a cold shower and tried to calm herself down.
“I felt itchy and in pain all over,” she said.
Radewald was amazed the wasps had managed to sting her through two layers of clothing.
Radewald used vinegar and other natural ointments to treat the sores, which had since started to heal.
“I got away. I feel okay,” she said.
Radewald was unsure what species of wasp had attacked her. The most commonly encountered wasps in Northland are the German wasp and the common wasp. The Asian paper wasp is also widespread in the upper North Island.
She reported the wasps to the Whangārei District Council, which reportedly told her they would follow up.
Radewald said a member of the public instead dealt with the wasps themselves.
She also posted online to warn others, especially those with children, to take care.
Whangārei District Council senior technical officer Spencer Jellyman said the council decided the wasps had most likely been bees as wasps do not usually swarm but bees do.