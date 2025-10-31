“Enough is enough,” she said. “These are just too much.”

Even though my collection only grew to four books, they sure still pack a punch.

First, there was ‘The Festival of Meat Cookery’- a publication by Jan McBride from 1971 in New York.

It had some rather inventive recipes like Hamburger Stroganoff which used a can of condensed cream of chicken soup, Enchilada Fiesta (to carry on the festival theme) and Baby Beef Liver with Bacon Gravy - need I say more.

The next book to complement my collection was ‘Meet with Beef’, a jolly use of homophones published by the NZ Hereford Cattle Breeders’ Association (Inc) in 1984. Its chapter on mince was extensive. Perky-Mince, eight meat loaf recipes, and a staggering 12 meatball recipes.

The third book in my tiny collection was Peter Russell-Clarke’s ‘Egg Cookbook’ from Aussie in 1979. While there were some mind-boggling recipes that were quite gripping (not in a good way) like Fungus Eggs, Steamed Egg Custard ‘n’ Seafood and Whiting and Grapes, it was the cover that grabbed me.

It was a photo of Peter Russell-Clarke in full vintage ensemble gazing up at a raw egg that looked seconds away from being matted to his ’70s hair and beard. He also wore a necklace that was remarkable; it consisted of shells, metal and what appears to be a bullet-casing at the apex.

I googled him and apparently he was one of the first Australian celebrity chefs. I found a short YouTube video. In disbelief, I watched as he cooked an omelette with a big slice of mango, half a raw fig and a large piece of salmon. Job done.

The crescendo of my collection is called ‘The Personality of Meat’. It’s a somewhat voyeuristic book published by the Cold Storage Commission of Rhodesia. Now, some of the recipes are truly horrific.

In the section pre-ambled ‘Don’t forget the Variety Meats’, it has Stuffed Liver, Liver and Rice, Lip-smacking Liver, Poor Man’s Goose (aka liver), Adam’s Liver, Barbequed Liver and not to mention- Calf’s Head Pie.

However, as I explained to Braunias, when I emailed him evidence of my collection at his request, the pièce de résistance of this book is pictorial.

It’s a photo of the ‘Man-in-the-moon Salad’. It consisted of a plate of rice, complete with breakfast sausages for eyebrows, eggs and raisins for the eyeballs, and a singular slice of carrot as a nose. Hideous.

I have never cooked any of those recipes.

Instead, I would just sit there and read them out incredulously. No wonder my wife grew sick of it and put an end to my aspirations for a vast collection of grotesque recipe books.

Mind you, those fungus eggs sound intriguing….