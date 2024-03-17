Marian Andrews and her husband Keith say cars often reverse out of the Bay of Islands vet clinic in Kerikeri onto the footpath and don’t look for pedestrians. Photo / Jenny Ling

Marian Andrews and her husband Keith say cars often reverse out of the Bay of Islands vet clinic in Kerikeri onto the footpath and don’t look for pedestrians. Photo / Jenny Ling

A retired Northland couple want action taken to fix a non-compliant parking issue from drivers outside a busy vet clinic which they believe is “an accident waiting to happen”.

Kerikeri resident Marian Andrews and her husband Keith want the owners of the Bay of Islands Veterinary Services building on Kerikeri Rd to move the car parking at the front of the building because cars often reverse out onto the footpath and don’t look for pedestrians.

Bay of Islands Veterinary Services managing director Hilary Shaw has been working with Far North District Council to rectify the problem.

The building is near a pedestrian crossing and childcare centre, and many residents from nearby retirement villages use the footpath to walk into town.

Andrews said the couple had nearly been hit by a car backing out more than once.

“There are a lot of older people around there, and they cross at the pedestrian crossing but people have to walk behind the cars.

“More than once we have had to bang on a car to stop them from backing out and knocking us over. It’s a serious accident waiting to happen.”

Andrews has written to Far North district councillor Ann Court numerous times since September and the vet clinic has since installed signage asking drivers to check for pedestrians.

But Andrews said the signs are not good enough.

She wants the building owner - the Bay of Islands Vet Club - to comply with council regulations.

When council approved parking plans for the vet clinic in the 1990s it stated seven car parks; four behind and beside the building and three in front.

The Kerikeri vet clinic has installed signage reminding drivers to watch out for pedestrians when they reverse.

However, there are now 11 car parks - six along the side and five along the front where Andrews said long utes often park, obstructing the footpath and forcing pedestrians onto the road.

Andrews said it made sense to have customers park at the rear of the building and staff out front as they wouldn’t be coming and going all day.

Court said she is 100 per cent backing Andrew’s cause. She said the council planning team would talk to the building owner about how to make it compliant.

“There were never meant to be diagonal parks in front of the vets. There were meant to be three parallel parks out front, all rest were supposed to be out the back.”

Bay of Islands Veterinary Services managing director Hilary Shaw said she has been working with the council to rectify the problem.

“We’re making longer car parks so long vehicles don’t stick out over the footpath, and are asking people with long utes not to park in the front.

“We’ve already done adjustments; we’re getting signage up and doing promotional stuff with clients on not parking over the footpath.”

Court said people need to be aware “if you’re on the footpath you have the right of way”.

She asked the Northland Transportation Alliance to create a campaign “to remind drivers that you can’t just belt out of a driveway in the CBD, you’ve got to stop and check for pedestrians”.

“Everyone’s forgotten that.”

The vet parking issue comes after Kerikeri residents took to social media to publicly shame drivers parking illegally across mobility spots on Kerikeri Rd.

Council compliance manager Rochelle Deane said parking wardens regularly monitored disabled car parks in Kerikeri more than any other area in the district.

