One had been in the bell tower on Bank St, near Hunt St, which was home to the district’s very first fire station.

The bell and its tower had been relocated to the corner of Norfolk and Dent Sts, the site of a new station near what is locally known as Fire Brigade Hill.

The bell changed from being hand-rung to automated.

When the current fire station was opened on Bank St in 1958, Beeston said it was decided the bell was no longer needed.

He was able to trace its movements to Whangārei Girls’ High School. He believed the brigade had donated it to the school.

“One of the staff members found in an old journal – a school journal I think it was – an actual photograph of this thing up in its tower above the staff room," Beeston said.

“So, I am immediately dancing a little Irish jig. The bell has been found.”

However, he soon learned the bell had been removed some years before and the school told him they no longer knew of its whereabouts.

“So, I’m putting out an appeal to the general public of Whangārei,” Beeston said.

“It is extremely important to me, personally, and also to the Whangārei community. It’s been rung many, many, many times.”

Although Beeston is based in Hāwera, South Taranaki, his family have invested five consecutive generations in the New Zealand Fire Service, mostly in Whangārei.

Beeston believed it may be a record.

The family’s connection to the fire service started with Beeston’s great-grandfather Victor Beeston. He became the first elected deputy superintendent of the Whangārei Volunteer Fire Brigade in 1902.

“He served in that capacity until he was killed in a car accident at Whananaki in 1928,” Beeston said.

Victor Beeston became the first elected deputy superintendent of the Whangārei Volunteer Fire Brigade in 1902. Photo / Supplied – Robert Beeston

Victor’s son Bill followed in his father’s footsteps by serving in the Whangārei brigade. Another son, Ellis, served in the Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade.

“Now, after Bill, two of his children, Wendy Hunter and Wayne, served in the Whangārei Brigade. So that’s three generations in the Whangārei Brigade.”

Beeston himself served in the brigades: Eltham, South Taranaki, Ruakākā and Okato South Taranaki, with his son Robert jnr becoming the fifth generation to serve after joining Waipu and Ruakākā.

If Beeston’s pursuit proves successful, he hopes the bell can be displayed at the Whangārei Museum in Maunu.

“How fantastic would that be to actually find the thing?”

To pass on any information email robbeeston5@gmail.com or phone 027 566 7099.