Northern Advocate

Retired firefighter appeals for memories to trace lost Whangārei fire service bell

Karina Cooper
News Director·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

The bell tower outside the Whangārei Fire Station, on the corner of Dent and Norfolk Sts, opened in 1923. Photo / Supplied – Robert Beeston

The search is on for a historic town bell that tolls back to the early days of Whangārei’s fire service.

Retired firefighter Robert Beeston is penning an e-book about the history of the Whangārei Volunteer Fire Brigade. The endeavour led the 66-year-old to search for a bell he called a

