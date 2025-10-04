The bell tower outside the Whangārei Fire Station, on the corner of Dent and Norfolk Sts, opened in 1923. Photo / Supplied – Robert Beeston
The search is on for a historic town bell that tolls back to the early days of Whangārei’s fire service.
Retired firefighter Robert Beeston is penning an e-book about the history of the Whangārei Volunteer Fire Brigade. The endeavour led the 66-year-old to search for a bell he called a“piece of Whangārei history”.
“It’s about, I would estimate, 40 kilograms,” Beeston said. “So, it’s a substantial thing.”
He explained there had been two bells and while he had traced some of the movements of one, ideally, he would love to find both.
“I have to hope that somebody is alive to be able to say, ‘I know where that thing is, it’s in my broom closet’ or something,” Beeston said.