Others suggested Gilligan should be nominated for national recognition.

People offered Gilligan knitting supplies and asked if he would consider selling some of the blankets or even sharing his patterns. Many were keen to see more of his work.

Thrilled by the response, Gilligan and his wife Edith, who doubles as his personal pattern maker – translating photos on their computer into knittable graph designs – were happy to share further photos of his creations for the public to see.

Some of Mike Gilligan's handknitted blankets for babies in Whangārei Hospital's neonatal ward. Photo / Supplied

"Let's Go Trucking": Edith Gilligan creates her husband's knitting patterns on their computer by translating photos into graph patterns. Photo / Supplied

Gilligan puts his heart and soul into his blankets for preemie babies. Photo / Supplied

An owl and a pussycat and other children's favourites, handknitted by Mike Gilligan. Photo / supplied

Many parents of former neonatal babies also realised they had one of Mike’s blankets at home.

A woman commented on the Northern Advocate’s post about Gilligan saying she was “pretty sure” she had one of his blankets and it had been used for both her children.

“At the time of my daughter’s birth we financially weren’t well off and just having that blanket gave me peace that my prem’ baby would definitely make it to the morning during cold winter nights. Thank you. This was a few years ago. I don’t know if you’ll ever see this but I appreciate you.”

Gilligan once knitted 59 pairs of fingerless gloves – for all the residents in a mate's rest home. Photo / Supplied

Commenters also noted that Gilligan’s efforts shone a light on the wider community of dedicated volunteer knitters who contribute to the neonatal unit, as well as similar groups supporting neonatal wards across the country.

“We love Mike … the blankets he makes for the neonatal unit are next-level amazing … they bring a smile to our whānau … he’s part of an amazing knitters’ group. We are so lucky to have them knit for our pēpi.”

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, most of which she spent court reporting in Gisborne and on the East Coast