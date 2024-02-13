Paddocks across the Far North and the whole of Northland and Auckland are drying up, sparking a restricted fire season imposed across the whole area.

The whole of Northland has gone into a restricted fire season as the region dries out, with the Far North at particular risk of more wildfires.

It’s hoped that by implementing a restricted fire season now, there will be none of the devastating wildfires that have plagued the Far North in recent years.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Te Hiku Region Northland and Auckland, moved to a restricted fire season from Wednesday, February 14, until further notice.

A restricted season means no open-air fires can be legally lit unless a fire permit has been applied for and approved by Fire and Emergency.

The restricted fire season covers the whole of Northland south of the Muri Whenua Zone, which is already in a prohibited fire season with its boundary being: Northern side of State Highway 10 from Taipa to Awanui, west of SH1 to Kaitāia, north side of Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd to Wainui, west side of Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd Wainui to Herekino, north side of the Herekino Harbour.

As well, fireworks are banned in the Ahipara township and surrounds, on the Karikari Peninsula, and at Ripiro Beach until further notice.

The Niwa Climate Summary predicts temperatures in Northland to the end of February will be warmer and drier than normal, with a real risk of drought developing across the region.

The Far North is at high risk of fires as it dries, with a number of massive blazes in recent years.

The most recent large wildfire in the Far North was in March 2023 near Cape Reinga. It took eight days to extinguish at a cost of more than $1.5 million. A fire near Waiharara in 2021/2022 burnt for 50 days at a cost of more than $10m to fight.

A fire-fighting crew take a break during their work extinguishing a bush fire at Waiharara in January 2022 - a job that cost $10 million. A prohibited fire ban has been imposed in the Far Far North as Fenz hopes to avoid similar fires this summer.

It can be particularly expensive to fight big wildfires in the Far North with multiple helicopters often needed.

The restricted fire season also covers the entire Auckland Region (excluding the Hauraki Gulf Islands which are in a prohibited fire season) and parts of North Waikato.

Declaring the restricted fire season, Te Hiku Region Manager Ron Devlin said the high westerly winds are already causing “spike days” to occur in Northland where the fire danger is hitting the highest level of “extreme”.

‘’There is a major risk in our Te Tai Tokerau Northland District of a fire occurring that will be very difficult to control,” Devlin said.

“For the greater Auckland area, weather forecasts show there is very little to no rain in the next seven days with a long-range forecast of warmer temperatures. It is also forecast that in February to March, the fire season will have 40 per cent less rain than normal with a greater wind speed which means the fire danger will be slightly above normal.

“As we have seen with recent fires, it takes a large number of our fire brigades, many of whom are volunteer, with supporting resources and aircraft to contain and control wildfires.”

Fenz wants anyone considering lighting a fire to check the current fire season status by visiting www.checkitsalright.nz to check if they can light a fire. This tool enables you to check what fire season your area is in, as well as providing safety tips if you are able to light a fire, and access to apply for a fire permit if one is required.



