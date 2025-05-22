Living in a car at Beach Road, Onerahi, Whangārei. Photos / File
An Onerahi resident is defending the vehicle dwellers parked along the foreshore after claims they make the area unsafe and undesirable.
The Northern Advocate recently highlighted residents’ claims about antisocial behaviour and safety issues on Beach Rd because of vehicle dwellers.
Rachel Aldridge, who walks the Onerahi foreshore several times a week, claimed her experience had been markedly different.
“The regular people who live in their vehicles haven’t been a problem at all,” she said.
“I’ve taken the time to stop, have a chat, and learn their names. They’re people just like us — some have families, and though their lives may look different from ours, they’re part of this community.”
A person responded and disputed a claim in the earlier Northern Advocate article that the Whangārei District Council’s enforcement service, Armourguard, did not patrol the area frequently enough and was scared of vehicle dwellers.
The situation was the opposite, the woman alleged.
She wrote vehicle dwellers had stopped coming to the area because of “harassment” towards them by council staff and NIMBY (Not in My Backyard) residents.
“Why shouldn’t any person be allowed to enjoy our waterfront. I haven’t noticed as many overseas travellers though. Hopefully word is not on their websites not to come here because of harassment.”
The woman agreed the alcohol ban had made a difference to the area and credited the Onerahi Community Association for pushing it through.
She, too, wanted to see the creation of extended stay areas and safe spaces for vehicle dwellers, noting they supported local businesses and that not everyone wanted to live in traditional housing.
Another man commented saying homelessness had its ups and downs.
“I’ve been there and done that. We stayed down the beachfront a lot. We met so many good people. Yes, you’ll get the occasional bad ones but sometimes those ones are temporary stayers as well.”
Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.