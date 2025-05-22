In Aldridge’s view, the situation at the foreshore had actually improved in recent years with fewer people coming down to drink and party.

“It’s a lot less appealing to cause trouble when you know someone is sleeping nearby,” she said.

Aldridge pointed to the positive contributions of some vehicle dwellers, who she believed helped to clean up the beach more consistently than some housed locals.

Aldridge, who volunteers by picking up rubbish and managing rat bait stations along the foreshore area, said the introduction of an alcohol ban had led to a dramatic reduction in litter especially bottles and takeaway waste.

“What does concern me is the extra surveillance and, at times, borderline harassment some of these people face,” she said.

“Life’s already hard enough without being made to feel unwelcome.”

Aldridge believed a more targeted and compassionate approach was needed rather than blanket enforcement.

“If the council or the Onerahi community truly wants to help, they should engage directly with the people living in their vehicles.

“Address the unacceptable behaviour where it exists, but don’t overlook the majority who are doing no harm,” she said.

Aldridge believed that a safe, designated space for vehicle dwellers to park overnight with dignity was needed.

“To those who are quick to comment negatively, why not take the time to have a real conversation with someone first?

Some locals claim this toilet block near the playground at Onerahi foreshore is no longer safe for children because vehicle dwellers often use the building for sex and drug taking. Other residents dispute there's a problem. Photo / Sarah Curtis

“Even better, get involved in the volunteer work that helps make Onerahi a better place. We’re stronger when we work together.”

Aldridge recently expressed similar comments publicly online.

A person responded and disputed a claim in the earlier Northern Advocate article that the Whangārei District Council’s enforcement service, Armourguard, did not patrol the area frequently enough and was scared of vehicle dwellers.

The situation was the opposite, the woman alleged.

She wrote vehicle dwellers had stopped coming to the area because of “harassment” towards them by council staff and NIMBY (Not in My Backyard) residents.

“Why shouldn’t any person be allowed to enjoy our waterfront. I haven’t noticed as many overseas travellers though. Hopefully word is not on their websites not to come here because of harassment.”

The woman agreed the alcohol ban had made a difference to the area and credited the Onerahi Community Association for pushing it through.

She, too, wanted to see the creation of extended stay areas and safe spaces for vehicle dwellers, noting they supported local businesses and that not everyone wanted to live in traditional housing.

Another man commented saying homelessness had its ups and downs.

“I’ve been there and done that. We stayed down the beachfront a lot. We met so many good people. Yes, you’ll get the occasional bad ones but sometimes those ones are temporary stayers as well.”

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.