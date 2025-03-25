In the same ilk as the Howard Morrison quartet, Māori Hi-Five, Māori Volcanics Showband, and the Quin-Tikis - Eddie Hemara, was a much-loved performer of that golden oldie generation.

Eddie’s career took off in the 60s when he played alongside his brothers and cousins in The Hemara family band the Quindells, which notably also initially included another talented Whangārei boy - Bill Tewehi Taitoko - later to become the nationally renowned Billy T James.

Eddie Hemara (centre left) and Bill Taitoko (later to become Billy T James) enjoying time with some fans during their Quindells era. Photo / Supplied

In recent years, Hemara made a YouTube video capturing all the highlights of his career, which he said started at 10 with him playing banjo in his brothers’ family band.

In his teens, he graduated to playing guitar at family parties where he “loved staying up late”, Hemara said.

At home, he honed his guitar skills by playing along to the radiogram - usually to the music of groups like The Shadows.

Hemara eventually mastered an array of instruments, including the saxophone, his fans referring to him as a true “One Man Band”.

He also dipped his toe into the country and western scene more than a few times.

For about 70 years, Hemara stalwartly entertained Northlanders - in dance halls, at birthdays, weddings, wakes, busking streetside - wherever crowds would gather.

At one point he even had a gig as resident musician at the Whangārei branch of what was then Big Fresh supermarket.

Throughout the years, Hemara formed a strong working relationship with Northland’s Fire Service, playing at many of its functions. He was even awarded a fire service uniform to perform in, Kaitaia’s former fire chief Colin “Toss” Kitchen recalls.

Kitchen, who has been a volunteer firefighter for 56 years, said Hemara played at his (Kitchen’s) 25th year celebration and at one to mark his 50th year.

He had fond memories of Hemara taking a microphone and moving with it throughout the crowds of partygoers, ensuring everyone had a good time.

Kitchen said his personal favourite Hemara song was his rendition of How Great Thou Art.

Later, Hemara moved to North Auckland and enjoyed performing in rest homes. He also did a lot of volunteer work contributing performances to events such as Relay for life, hospice projects, and the Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day.

Eddie Hemara performing with his brothers' family band The Quindells. Photo / Supplied

Hemara was a father of five and “Pop-pop” to eight mokopuna.

Daughter Myra, who has also made a career in the music industry currently as general manager of International Artists & Audience Development Universal Music New Zealand Limited, said “Dad was the man”!

“Dad was such an important part of the music community in Northland, we used to say he was world famous in Whangārei!

“His smile could light up a room and his music had everyone up on the dance floor.

Hemara was also in the movie Uproar, playing the role of Uncle Pere. Myra recalled the people responsible for credits got her dad’s surname wrong and referred to him as Eddie Walker (Walker being his partner Sharon’s surname).

Hemara’s also has role as Papa in the upcoming film Papa’s Chair, which is part of the Māoriland Film Festival next week.

“Dad always embraced everyone with a kind and gentle heart and music and whānau was his life - he is forever in our hearts and his music is always with us,” Myra said.

The family’s post on social media announcing their father’s death met with a huge number of heartfelt messages and remembrances, for which the family were grateful, Myra said.

“Dad meant so much to so many and was loved by all.”

