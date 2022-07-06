Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Quicksand among hazards, Far North forestry stalwart says after 52-year career

6 minutes to read
Newly retired forest stalwart Murray Braithwaite shows the vast areas of sand dunes planted to create the Te Hika Forest in the Far North. Photo / supplied

By Donna Russell

Quicksand swallowing large machinery and sandblasting conditions on exposed sand dunes covering vast areas were the harsh conditions of the pioneering workers planting the pine forests of the Far North in the 1970s.

Before roads

