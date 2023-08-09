The Hiku o Te Ika Open Spaces Revitalisation Project has helped transform Kaitāia, Awanui and Ahipara. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

An award-winning revitalisation project — which helped contribute to Kaitāia being named the Most Beautiful Small Town in the country in Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s annual awards — has gained extra funding.

The Te Hiku o te Ika Revitalisation Open Spaces Project will receive more than $33,000 after Te Hiku Community Board approved new funding during its August 1 meeting.

Kaitāia Business Association applied to the community board for financial help to complete artwork, seating, the controversial removal of the mosaic tile wall, and to buy cultural artwork plinths in the Far North town.

The community board agreed to grant $10,000 to remove the mosaic tiles at the former Pak‘nSave carpark and incorporate them in the new town square. The council says this move will save the much-loved artwork created by the community nearly 30 years ago.

Another $15,932 was allocated by the board to buy eight plinths in the town square that will tell the story of several cultural artworks with a korero on the area’s history. In its funding application, the Kaitāia Business Association said investing in sturdy, indestructible plinths that won’t be easily stolen or damaged was important. The plinths will be installed once the town square waka is in place.

A further $5561 will go towards creating a backdrop of the Market Square stage in Kaitāia at the old Warehouse building.

Another $2254 will be spent on finishing the colourful seats in Commerce St with designs and carvings by artist Ashley Dye that represent Kaitāia.

This community art project, which led to Kaitāia being named the Most Beautiful Small Town in the country in Keep New Zealand Beautiful's annual awards in 2021, was part of the Te Hiku o te Ika Revitalisation Open Spaces Project.

The Hiku o Te Ika Open Spaces Revitalisation Project has helped transform Kaitāia, Awanui and Ahipara with 81 infrastructure, art and placemaking plans. A key focus of the project was to bring together community groups and businesses, and to place Te Hiku iwi at the centre of the decision-making process to ensure the right projects were delivered to the right places, say those involved.

Another key driver was to ensure locals delivered the schemes. Far North District Council provided SiteWise Health and Safety prequalification support for 61 businesses across the district and provided 75 people with specialised safety training. This support enabled local businesses to tender for revitalisation projects and to do so for future council projects.

■ The Te Hiku Community Board also granted $2733 to Kaitāia Sports and Leisure Trust for its annual boxing event at Te Ahu next month.



