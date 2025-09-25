Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon opens multimillion-dollar Kaipara water reservoir

Susan Botting
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
4 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon cuts the ribbon to officially open Te Waihekeora water storage dam at Te Kopuru, south of Dargaville, with (from left) Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust trustees Kathryn de Bruin, Dover Samuels, Regional Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones (at rear) and trust chair Murray McCully. Photo / Susan Botting

Kaipara’s new Te Waihekeora reservoir was officially opened today by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The facility is tipped to revive Northland’s economy and save Dargaville from its water woes.

The 3.3 million cubic metre reservoir sits near Te Kopuru on the often drought-ridden Pouto Peninsula south of Dargaville.

The reservoir

