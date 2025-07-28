Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Preparing for the pushchair challenge of a lifetime – Kevin Page

nzme
4 mins to read

Mrs P is worried we might not be fit enough to handle the babysitting duties.

Mrs P is worried we might not be fit enough to handle the babysitting duties.

Opinion

You may recall that some months ago, Mrs P and I welcomed a new grandson to the whānau.

No 1 Son and his Fair Lady were living in England on a year-long contract when the little tacker arrived and, sadly, we weren’t able to hop on a plane to check

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save